Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Down 1.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

Finning International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

