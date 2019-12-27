First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias Sells 1,825 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.68, for a total value of C$26,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,069.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.58. 994,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,783. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.87. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.67 and a twelve month high of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.42.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

