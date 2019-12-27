First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

