Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 28th total of 129,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, insider (Manny) Pohl Emmanuel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $92,350.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter.

FSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 65,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

