FLO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $7,435.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00064951 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

