FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.49 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.01212453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,381,898,433 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.