ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Trading Down 37.3%

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:FVRG) shares traded down 37.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, 34,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 29,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG)

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a line of meal replacement shakes, nutritional beverages, and marine phytoplankton products. It offers Prodigy-5, nutritional shot that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips, a topical product for temporary relief of minor aches and pains; SolarStrips, a raw food nutrition supplement; and BeautyStrips that consist of a face mask and a serum to enhance the healthy and youthful appearance of skin.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ForeverGreen Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForeverGreen Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.