Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Franklin Street Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Street Properties.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 185,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,034. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

