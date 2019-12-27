Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Up 2.8%

Freshii Inc (TSE:FRII) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.24, 39,174 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 41,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freshii from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $67.64 million and a PE ratio of -117.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

