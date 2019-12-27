Friendz Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Friendz has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX and BitMart. Friendz has a total market cap of $974,989.00 and approximately $41,990.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,904,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.