Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FULC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 84,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,065,000. TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,589,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

