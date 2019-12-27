Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Trading 20% Higher

Gainey Capital Corp (CVE:GNC)’s share price traded up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 36,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 157,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.29.

Gainey Capital Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option agreement to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

