GAPS Reaches Market Cap of $62.11 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.21 or 0.00085288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $62.11 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061728 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00072793 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,320.53 or 1.00515699 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000441 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

