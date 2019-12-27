Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $729,091.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.01243044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120473 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

