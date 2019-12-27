Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.61.

GNTX stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,295.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock worth $1,143,713 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Gentex by 142.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,146,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,186,000 after buying an additional 95,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gentex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 461,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

