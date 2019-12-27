GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GVDNY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

