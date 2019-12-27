Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBCI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.