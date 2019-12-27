Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLAD. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $307.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

