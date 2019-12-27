GNY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,223.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a market cap of $26.80 million and $13,223.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.01220371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025864 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

