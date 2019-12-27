Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $877.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

