Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. The company intends to deploy about $100-$105 million for building projects to boost distribution and production capacity. In the long term, the company anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion. Its focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. However, the company expects challenging macro conditions to continue hampering its financials. It now anticipates organic sales to be flat in 2019, down from low single-digit growth mentioned earlier. Sales in the Asia Pacific are predicted to decrease in double digits versus the previously mentioned low single-digit decline. Rising cost of sales and unfavorable volume can also hurt its gross margin.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Graco has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

