Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) Receives €23.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties SA (FRA:GYC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.69 ($27.54).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of FRA:GYC remained flat at $€21.40 ($24.88) during trading on Thursday. 203,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.68. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

