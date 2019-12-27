Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. Greif posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 437,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.33. 114,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

