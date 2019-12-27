Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $68.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

