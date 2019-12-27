Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 811,700 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the November 28th total of 599,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.25. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1,924.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

