Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) a €54.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SKB has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koenig & Bauer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.92 ($59.21).

ETR SKB opened at €27.64 ($32.14) on Monday. Koenig & Bauer has a one year low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a one year high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

