HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -2.97.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 198.10% and a negative net margin of 1,938.76%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

