Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $1.02. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 9,862,301 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

