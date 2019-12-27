Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $1.02. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 9,862,301 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.
Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.
About Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.
