Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.21 million. Heska reported sales of $34.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $123.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Raymond James cut Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.87. 88,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,218. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $758.96 million, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Heska by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heska by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 789.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,588,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

