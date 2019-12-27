Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND) Shares Down 0.4%

Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)’s stock price were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 3,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 19,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

About Highlands Bankshares, Inc. (VA) (OTCMKTS:HLND)

Highlands Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Highlands Union Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local government unit customers in Virginia. It accepts various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

