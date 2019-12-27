Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Hill-Rom reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,336,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.37. 158,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $114.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

