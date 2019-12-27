Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Financial Survey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and AssetMark Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 2 4 0 2.67 AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus price target of $48.78, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus price target of $29.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 14.85% 22.34% 14.26% AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and AssetMark Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.08 billion 2.96 $159.11 million $2.87 17.06 AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than AssetMark Financial.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats AssetMark Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor in possession financing. The Financial Advisory Services segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions in connection with other transactions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution and strategic consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

