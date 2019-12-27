Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Short Interest Update

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 912,600 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 752,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HII. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.57.

NYSE:HII traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $251.07. 135,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $179.54 and a 52 week high of $260.81. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

