Hydro Reaches Market Cap of $7.41 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Mercatox and IDEX. Hydro has a market cap of $7.41 million and $639,180.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.72 or 0.05877780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDAX, CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

