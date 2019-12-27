Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.24.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.80. 665,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,018. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$3.08 and a 1-year high of C$5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

