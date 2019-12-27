Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $1.38 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Vebitcoin and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC, Bittrex, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

