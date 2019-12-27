Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Immersion stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $248.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Immersion by 979.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

