ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.80, 4,334,521 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,941,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $817.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,025,242 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

