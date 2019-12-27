INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, approximately 4,444 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 7,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

