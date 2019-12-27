Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $39.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Innophos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

IPHS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 196,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43. Innophos has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Innophos news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innophos in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innophos by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innophos during the 2nd quarter worth $2,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innophos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after purchasing an additional 42,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innophos by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innophos (IPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.