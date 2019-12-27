Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innophos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Innophos has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Innophos by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Innophos by 471.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 470.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 169.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innophos by 303.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

