InsaneCoin (INSN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $174.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $36,459.00 and $174.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00044994 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00547004 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000857 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,080,593 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.