Insight Chain (INB) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.88 Million

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a market capitalization of $191.61 million and $5.88 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007517 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00332320 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013775 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003459 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $13.77, $7.50, $50.98, $20.33, $18.94 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.