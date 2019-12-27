Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 10,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 277% from the average session volume of 2,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Intellinetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

