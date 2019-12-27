International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post sales of $83.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.60 million. International Money Express posted sales of $75.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $320.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $320.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $367.65 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on International Money Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 189,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,705. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.99 million, a PE ratio of -239.80 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

