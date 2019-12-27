Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on Intersect ENT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.72.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.78. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

