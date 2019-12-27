Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Down 7.9%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) shares were down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 1,695,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,759,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $985.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in Intrexon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 74,553,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrexon by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,355,000 after purchasing an additional 932,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,028 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 493,838 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

