IOST (IOST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.05 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One IOST token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. IOST has a market cap of $60.89 million and $20.05 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.38 or 0.05940871 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023856 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, WazirX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Livecoin, BigONE, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, Vebitcoin, CoinZest, Coineal, ABCC, Cobinhood, BitMax, Zebpay, BitMart, GOPAX, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Huobi, IDAX, Bitkub, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Koinex, Upbit, Kyber Network, Hotbit, DDEX, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

