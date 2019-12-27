IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Trading 0.1% Higher

IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.58, 173 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Get IQ Global Resources ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Global Resources ETF stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.42% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Global Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.