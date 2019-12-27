IQeon (IQN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,900.00

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $19,900.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008121 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,730,390 tokens. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

